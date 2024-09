China Open Results

Thursday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,720,165 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at…

Thursday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Yi Zhou, China, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Meiling Wang, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Han Shi, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Xinxin Yao, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Yufei Ren, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-3.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Gao Xinyu, China, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Yexin MA, China, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (3), Britain, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

