Cedric Teuchert’s goal, 2 assists help St. Louis City beat Sporting KC 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cedric Teuchert scored a goal and added two assists, Rasmus Alm and Eduard Löwen also scored a goal apiece and St. Louis City beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Saturday night.

Teuchert blasted a shot from a couple yards outside the area that split a pair of defenders and slipped inside the post, beyond the outstretched hand of diving goalkeeper John Pulskamp to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.

Alm tapped in a one-touch finish off a cross played by Teuchert to give St. Louis St. Louis (7-11-13) a 2-0 lead in the 50th.

Löwen scored from 18-yards out to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute. Teuchert, on the counter-attack, played a chip-shot cross from the right side to Löwen for the finish.

Stephen Afrifa scored in the 63rd for Kansas City (8-17-7).

Roman Bürki had five saves for St. Louis.

