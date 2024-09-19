Brewers take on the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-64, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:15…

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-64, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -116, Brewers -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a four-game series.

Milwaukee has an 88-64 record overall and a 44-30 record in home games. The Brewers are 60-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 84-68 overall and 42-35 in road games. The Diamondbacks rank second in the NL with 197 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 28 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 78 RBI for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, 14 triples and 21 home runs while hitting .235 for the Diamondbacks. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-28 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .310 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.