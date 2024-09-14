Brewers play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (85-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (85-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (7-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -140, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 82-65 overall and 41-32 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 43-33 record on the road and an 85-62 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-30 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 8-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .183 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.