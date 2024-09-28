Brewers OF Sal Frelick leaves game after crashing into wall trying to catch foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick will undergo an MRI after injuring his hip while banging into the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick will undergo an MRI after injuring his hip while banging into the right-field wall trying to make a leaping catch of a foul ball on Friday night.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Milwaukee’s 8-4 victory over the New York Mets that Frelick will have the MRI on Saturday morning.

“I can’t even speculate what it is,” Murphy said. “He had X-rays here, but they were inconclusive.”

Frelick was attempting to catch a drive from Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez that hit the sidewall in foul territory. Frelick landed awkwardly after the collision with the wall down the right field line.

He remained down for several minutes as Brewers medical staff went out to deep right field to check on him. Frelick, who has become a regular in the Milwaukee lineup, eventually walked slowly toward the dugout before being helped into the clubhouse.

The NL Central-champion Brewers will open a wild-card playoff series on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

“He’s just a winning player,” Murphy said. “He’s been a winning player. He’s a huge part of this thing and that’ll be a big blow if he can’t play, and you have to lean towards that right now.”

Brewers pitcher Frankie Montas said Frelick seemed optimistic when they spoke after the incident.

“I said, ‘Hey, are you OK?’” Montas said. “He told me, ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine.’ I was like, ‘Man, you’re tough, dude.'”

Frelick is batting .259 with a .320 on-base percentage, two homers, 32 RBIs and 18 steals in 145 games this season for the NL Central-champion Brewers

