Brewers host the Rockies on home losing streak

Colorado Rockies (53-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-60, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Colorado Rockies (53-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-60, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (3-7, 6.65 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -270, Rockies +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Milwaukee is 81-60 overall and 41-28 in home games. The Brewers have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Colorado is 53-89 overall and 21-52 in road games. The Rockies have gone 35-20 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 29 home runs while slugging .467. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-39 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Toglia is fifth on the Rockies with 37 extra base hits (11 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 10-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

