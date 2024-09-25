Brewers face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (90-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (73-84, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (90-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (73-84, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 193 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -152, Pirates +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 38-41 in home games and 73-84 overall. The Pirates are 51-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee is 45-34 in road games and 90-67 overall. The Brewers have a 62-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 22 home runs, 54 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .276 for the Pirates. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-44 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 23 home runs, 75 walks and 92 RBI while hitting .283 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-43 with a double, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Kyle Nicolas: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Ben Heller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.