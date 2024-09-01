Brewers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (80-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-73, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (80-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-73, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0); Reds: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -129, Reds +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati has a 32-39 record at home and a 64-73 record overall. The Reds have a 33-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 80-56 overall and 40-31 on the road. The Brewers have hit 150 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 22 home runs, 59 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .263 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 14-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-40 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .251 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

