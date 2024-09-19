Brest’s first-ever European goal is scored at home but far from its own stadium

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Brest’s first-ever goal in European competition was scored at home but far away from its own…

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Brest’s first-ever goal in European competition was scored at home but far away from its own stadium on Thursday.

Midfielder Hugo Magnetti’s half-volley from 20 meters out flew into the bottom right corner in the 23rd minute against Sturm Graz in the revamped Champions League.

“It’s a childhood dream to play in this competition, I felt a lot of emotion,” Magnetti said. “I feel very proud to have scored the first European goal for Brest, especially in the Champions League.”

Brest won 2-1 with forward Abdallah Sima showing good technique to spin and guide the ball home in the 56th, after an own goal drew the Austrian team level on the stroke of halftime.

Quite how many fans in the stadium celebrating were Brest fans is uncertain, since the match was not actually held in the quaint Brittany port city.

That’s because Brest’s stadium did not meet UEFA’s requirements and so the club’s European home games were re-located to Guingamp’s Stade de Roudourou — located roughly 114 kilometers (71 miles) away.

With only 5,000 of Brest’s 15,200 seats at Stade Francis-Le Blé stadium meeting UEFA standards, European soccer’s governing body approved the 19,000-seat Roudourou.

Brest’s European debut in any competition came after coach Eric Roy led his team to a remarkable third-place finish in the French league last season, despite a small budget.

Another Austrian club awaits Brest with a trip to face Salzburg on Oct. 1. ___

