Braves host the Rockies to start 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (51-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-63, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 5.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (15-3, 2.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -400, Rockies +312; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Atlanta is 36-28 in home games and 74-63 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado is 19-50 in road games and 51-87 overall. The Rockies are 33-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .306 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 37 home runs, 59 walks and 98 RBI. Matt Olson is 13-for-41 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 10-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

