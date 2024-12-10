MLB Salary Arbitration Eligibles List

BALTIMORE (11) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Kyle Bradish, rhp; Dean Kremer, rhp; Jorge Mateo, 2b; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins,…

BALTIMORE (11) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Kyle Bradish, rhp; Dean Kremer, rhp; Jorge Mateo, 2b; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins, of; Trevor Rogers, lhp; Adley Rutschman, c; Gregory Soto, lhp; Ramón Urías, inf; Tyler Webb, rhp.

BOSTON (3) — Kutter Crawford, rhp; Jarren Duran, of; Tanner Houck, rhp.

CHICAGO (5) — Justin Anderson, rhp; Garrett Crochet, lhp; Penn Murfee, rhp; Andrew Vaughn, 1b; Steven Wilson, rhp.

CLEVELAND (3) — Steven Kwan, of; Josh Naylor, 1b; Lane Thomas, of.

DETROIT (7) — Beau Brieske, rhp; Jason Foley, rhp; Casey Mize, rhp; Jake Rogers, c; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Will Vest, rhp; Matt Vierling, of.

HOUSTON (8) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Mauricio Dubón, of; Luis Garcia, rhp; Chas McCormick, of; Jake Meyers, of; Jeremy Peña, ss; Kyle Tucker, of; Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (7) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Hunter Harvey, rhp; Carlos Hernández, rhp; Kyle Isbel, of; MJ Melendez, of; John Schreiber, rhp; Kyle Wright, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Jo Adell, of; Brock Burke, lhp; Reid Detmers, lhp; Mickey Moniak, of; José Quijada, lhp; Luis Rengifo, 1b-2b; José Suarez, lhp; Taylor Ward, of.

MINNESOTA (8) — Willi Castro, of-inf; Jhoan Durán, rhp; Griffin Jax, rhp; Ryan Jeffers, c; Trevor Larnach, of; Royce Lewis, 3b; Bailey Ober, rhp; Joe Ryan, rhp.

NEW YORK (6) — Jazz Chisholm, Jr., inf; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Scott Effross, rhp; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp; Clarke Schmidt, rhp; Jose Trevino, c.

SEATTLE (7) — Randy Arozarena, of; Logan Gilbert, rhp; George Kirby, rhp; Cal Raleigh, c; Tayler Saucedo, lhp; Gabe Speier, lhp; Trent Thornton, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (6) — Shane Baz, rhp; Garrett Cleavinger, lhp; Zack Littell, rhp; Drew Rasmussen, rhp; Ben Rortvedt, c; Taylor Walls, ss.

TEXAS (3) — Jonah Heim, c; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Leody Taveras, of.

TORONTO (7) — Ernie Clement, inf; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1b; Alejandro Kirk, c; Alek Manoah, rhp; Zach Pop, rhp; Nick Sandlin, rhp; Daulton Varsho, of.

ATHLETICS (2) — Miguel Andujar, of; Brent Rooker, dh-of.

ARIZONA (8) — Zac Gallen, rhp; Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Joe Mantiply, lhp; Kyle Nelson, lhp; Geraldo Perdomo, ss; A.J. Puk, lhp; Pavin Smith, 1b; Ryan Thompson, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Jarred Kelenic, of; Dylan Lee, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Eli Morgan, rhp; Isaac Paredes, 3b; Nate Pearson, rhp; Justin Steele, lhp.

CINCINNATI (6) — Alexis Díaz, rhp; Jake Fraley, of; Nick Lodolo, lhp; Sam Moll, lhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Tyler Stephenson, c.

COLORADO (3) — Ryan Feltner, rhp; Austin Gomber, lhp; Justin Lawrence, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Anthony Banda, lhp; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Michael Kopech, rhp; Gavin Lux, 2b; Evan Phillips, rhp; Alex Vesia, lhp.

MIAMI (6) — Anthony Bender, rhp; Edward Cabrera, rhp; Nick Fortes, c; Braxton Garrett, lhp; Jesús Luzardo, lhp; Jesús Sánchez, of.

MILWAUKEE (6) — Aaron Civale, rhp; William Contreras, c; Nick Mears, rhp; Trevor Megill, rhp; Joel Payamps, rhp; Devin Williams, rhp.

NEW YORK (6) — Paul Blackburn, rhp; Tylor Megill, rhp; David Peterson, lhp; Jose Siri, of; Tyrone Taylor, of; Luis Torrens, c.

PHILADELPHIA (5) — Alec Bohm, 3b; Brandon Marsh, of; Edmundo Sosa, inf; Bryson Stott, 2b; Ranger Suárez, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (6) — Joey Bart, c; David Bednar, rhp; Bailey Falter, lhp; Colin Holderman, rhp; Johan Oviedo, rhp; Dennis Santana, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Brendan Donovan, of-inf; Ryan Helsley, rhp; John King, lhp; Lars Nootbar, of; Andre Pallante, rhp; JoJo Romero, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Jason Adam, rhp; Luis Arraez, 1b-2b; Luis Campusano, c; Dylan Cease, rhp; Michael King, rhp; Adrián Morejón, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Camilo Doval, rhp; Tyler Rogers, rhp; LaMonte Wade Jr., 1b.

WASHINGTON (5) — Riley Adams, c; Luis García, 2b; MacKenzie Gore, lhp; Derek Law, rhp; Tanner Rainey, rhp.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.