All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|81
|59
|.579
|—
|New York
|80
|59
|.576
|½
|Boston
|70
|69
|.504
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|68
|70
|.493
|12
|Toronto
|67
|73
|.479
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|59
|.576
|—
|Minnesota
|75
|63
|.543
|4½
|Kansas City
|75
|65
|.536
|5½
|Detroit
|70
|69
|.504
|10
|Chicago
|31
|109
|.221
|49½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|63
|.543
|—
|Seattle
|69
|70
|.496
|6½
|Texas
|66
|73
|.475
|9½
|Oakland
|61
|78
|.439
|14½
|Los Angeles
|57
|81
|.413
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|82
|56
|.594
|—
|Atlanta
|75
|63
|.543
|7
|New York
|75
|64
|.540
|7½
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|20
|Miami
|51
|87
|.370
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|58
|.583
|—
|Chicago
|71
|68
|.511
|10
|St. Louis
|70
|69
|.504
|11
|Cincinnati
|66
|73
|.475
|15
|Pittsburgh
|65
|73
|.471
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|55
|.604
|—
|San Diego
|79
|61
|.564
|5½
|Arizona
|78
|61
|.561
|6
|San Francisco
|68
|71
|.489
|16
|Colorado
|51
|88
|.367
|33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Houston 3
San Diego 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-9) at Toronto (Francis 8-3), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-9) at Baltimore (Suárez 7-4), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-11) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Henriquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Sulser 0-0), 6:50 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 11-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 14-8), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 10-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-12), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 4-6) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Sears 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Houston 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 6
San Diego 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Arizona 8, San Francisco 7
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-9) at Toronto (Francis 8-3), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-11) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 8-11) at Miami (Bellozo 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Germán 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 11-3), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 12-9) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-12), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 4-6) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 10-6) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
