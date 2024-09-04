All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 59 .579 — New York 80 59 .576 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 59 .579 — New York 80 59 .576 ½ Boston 70 69 .504 10½ Tampa Bay 68 70 .493 12 Toronto 67 73 .479 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 80 59 .576 — Minnesota 75 63 .543 4½ Kansas City 75 65 .536 5½ Detroit 70 69 .504 10 Chicago 31 109 .221 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 63 .543 — Seattle 69 70 .496 6½ Texas 66 73 .475 9½ Oakland 61 78 .439 14½ Los Angeles 57 81 .413 18

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 82 56 .594 — Atlanta 75 63 .543 7 New York 75 64 .540 7½ Washington 62 76 .449 20 Miami 51 87 .370 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 58 .583 — Chicago 71 68 .511 10 St. Louis 70 69 .504 11 Cincinnati 66 73 .475 15 Pittsburgh 65 73 .471 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 55 .604 — San Diego 79 61 .564 5½ Arizona 78 61 .561 6 San Francisco 68 71 .489 16 Colorado 51 88 .367 33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Houston 3

San Diego 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 4

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-9) at Toronto (Francis 8-3), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-9) at Baltimore (Suárez 7-4), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-11) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Henriquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Sulser 0-0), 6:50 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 11-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 14-8), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 10-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-12), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 4-6) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Sears 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Houston 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 6

San Diego 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 7

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-9) at Toronto (Francis 8-3), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-11) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 8-11) at Miami (Bellozo 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Germán 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 11-3), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 12-9) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-12), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 4-6) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-6) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

