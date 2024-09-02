All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|80
|58
|.580
|—
|Baltimore
|80
|59
|.576
|½
|Boston
|70
|68
|.507
|10
|Tampa Bay
|67
|70
|.489
|12½
|Toronto
|67
|72
|.482
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|79
|59
|.572
|—
|Minnesota
|75
|62
|.547
|3½
|Kansas City
|75
|64
|.540
|4½
|Detroit
|70
|69
|.504
|9½
|Chicago
|31
|108
|.223
|48½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|63
|.543
|—
|Seattle
|69
|69
|.500
|6
|Texas
|65
|73
|.471
|10
|Oakland
|60
|78
|.435
|15
|Los Angeles
|57
|80
|.416
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|81
|56
|.591
|—
|Atlanta
|74
|63
|.540
|7
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|7½
|Washington
|61
|76
|.445
|20
|Miami
|51
|86
|.372
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|57
|.587
|—
|Chicago
|71
|67
|.514
|10
|St. Louis
|69
|69
|.500
|12
|Cincinnati
|66
|73
|.475
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|73
|.467
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|55
|.601
|—
|San Diego
|79
|61
|.564
|5
|Arizona
|77
|61
|.558
|6
|San Francisco
|68
|70
|.493
|15
|Colorado
|51
|87
|.370
|32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 7, Kansas City 2
San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7
Baltimore 6, Colorado 1
Texas 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Houston 3
San Diego 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 4
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-6) at Baltimore (Povich 1-7), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-2), 6:50 p.m.
Philadelphia (Phillips 4-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-6) at Kansas City (Singer 9-9), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-12) at Oakland (Ginn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0
San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7
Baltimore 6, Colorado 1
Miami 7, San Francisco 5
Arizona 14, L.A. Dodgers 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Houston 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 6
San Diego 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Corbin 4-12) at Miami (Meyer 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Phillips 4-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 15-3), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Milwaukee (Civale 5-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 9-6) at San Francisco (Harrison 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
