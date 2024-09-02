All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 80 58 .580 — Baltimore 80 59 .576 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 80 58 .580 — Baltimore 80 59 .576 ½ Boston 70 68 .507 10 Tampa Bay 67 70 .489 12½ Toronto 67 72 .482 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 79 59 .572 — Minnesota 75 62 .547 3½ Kansas City 75 64 .540 4½ Detroit 70 69 .504 9½ Chicago 31 108 .223 48½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 63 .543 — Seattle 69 69 .500 6 Texas 65 73 .471 10 Oakland 60 78 .435 15 Los Angeles 57 80 .416 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 81 56 .591 — Atlanta 74 63 .540 7 New York 74 64 .536 7½ Washington 61 76 .445 20 Miami 51 86 .372 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 57 .587 — Chicago 71 67 .514 10 St. Louis 69 69 .500 12 Cincinnati 66 73 .475 15½ Pittsburgh 64 73 .467 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 55 .601 — San Diego 79 61 .564 5 Arizona 77 61 .558 6 San Francisco 68 70 .493 15 Colorado 51 87 .370 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 7, Kansas City 2

San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7

Baltimore 6, Colorado 1

Texas 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Houston 3

San Diego 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-6) at Baltimore (Povich 1-7), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-2), 6:50 p.m.

Philadelphia (Phillips 4-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-6) at Kansas City (Singer 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-12) at Oakland (Ginn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0

San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7

Baltimore 6, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Francisco 5

Arizona 14, L.A. Dodgers 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Houston 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 6

San Diego 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 4-12) at Miami (Meyer 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Phillips 4-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 15-3), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Milwaukee (Civale 5-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 9-6) at San Francisco (Harrison 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

