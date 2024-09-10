All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|61
|.576
|—
|Baltimore
|82
|63
|.566
|1½
|Boston
|73
|71
|.507
|10
|Tampa Bay
|71
|73
|.493
|12
|Toronto
|68
|77
|.469
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|62
|.569
|—
|Kansas City
|79
|66
|.545
|3½
|Minnesota
|76
|68
|.528
|6
|Detroit
|73
|71
|.507
|9
|Chicago
|33
|112
|.228
|49½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|66
|.538
|—
|Seattle
|73
|71
|.507
|4½
|Texas
|70
|74
|.486
|7½
|Oakland
|62
|82
|.431
|15½
|Los Angeles
|60
|84
|.417
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|86
|58
|.597
|—
|New York
|79
|65
|.549
|7
|Atlanta
|78
|66
|.542
|8
|Washington
|64
|79
|.448
|21½
|Miami
|54
|90
|.375
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|Chicago
|74
|70
|.514
|8½
|St. Louis
|72
|71
|.503
|10
|Cincinnati
|70
|75
|.483
|13
|Pittsburgh
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|58
|.597
|—
|San Diego
|81
|64
|.559
|5½
|Arizona
|80
|64
|.556
|6
|San Francisco
|71
|73
|.493
|15
|Colorado
|54
|90
|.375
|32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Boston 2
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Seattle 10, St. Louis 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0
Detroit 9, Oakland 1
Arizona 12, Houston 6
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2
Boston 12, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 15-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 10-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 8-13), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 11-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-12) at Minnesota (López 14-8), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-12), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-7) at Arizona (Gallen 11-6), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 3
Miami 10, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Seattle 10, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Arizona 12, Houston 6
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Oller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 8-5) at Washington (Gore 8-11), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-7) at Arizona (Gallen 11-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Civale 5-8) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
