All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 83 61 .576 — Baltimore 82 63 .566 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 83 61 .576 — Baltimore 82 63 .566 1½ Boston 73 71 .507 10 Tampa Bay 71 73 .493 12 Toronto 68 77 .469 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 82 62 .569 — Kansas City 79 66 .545 3½ Minnesota 76 68 .528 6 Detroit 73 71 .507 9 Chicago 33 112 .228 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 66 .538 — Seattle 73 71 .507 4½ Texas 70 74 .486 7½ Oakland 62 82 .431 15½ Los Angeles 60 84 .417 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 86 58 .597 — New York 79 65 .549 7 Atlanta 78 66 .542 8 Washington 64 79 .448 21½ Miami 54 90 .375 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 61 .573 — Chicago 74 70 .514 8½ St. Louis 72 71 .503 10 Cincinnati 70 75 .483 13 Pittsburgh 68 76 .472 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 58 .597 — San Diego 81 64 .559 5½ Arizona 80 64 .556 6 San Francisco 71 73 .493 15 Colorado 54 90 .375 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Boston 2

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 10, St. Louis 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0

Detroit 9, Oakland 1

Arizona 12, Houston 6

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 15-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 10-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 8-13), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 11-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-12) at Minnesota (López 14-8), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-12), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-7) at Arizona (Gallen 11-6), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 3

Miami 10, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 10, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 0

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Arizona 12, Houston 6

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Oller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 8-5) at Washington (Gore 8-11), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-13), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-7) at Arizona (Gallen 11-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Civale 5-8) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

