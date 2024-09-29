All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 93 68 .578 — y-Baltimore 90 71 .559 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 93 68 .578 — y-Baltimore 90 71 .559 3 Boston 80 81 .497 13 Tampa Bay 80 81 .497 13 Toronto 74 87 .460 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 92 69 .571 — y-Detroit 86 75 .534 6 y-Kansas City 85 76 .528 7 Minnesota 82 79 .509 10 Chicago 40 121 .248 52

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 88 73 .547 — Seattle 84 77 .522 4 Texas 77 84 .478 11 Oakland 69 92 .429 19 Los Angeles 63 98 .391 25

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 94 67 .584 — Atlanta 88 71 .553 5 New York 87 72 .547 6 Washington 71 90 .441 23 Miami 61 100 .379 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 93 68 .578 — Chicago 83 78 .516 10 St. Louis 82 79 .509 11 Cincinnati 76 85 .472 17 Pittsburgh 76 85 .472 17

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 97 64 .602 — y-San Diego 93 68 .578 4 Arizona 88 73 .547 9 San Francisco 80 81 .497 17 Colorado 61 100 .379 36

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 15, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Miami 8, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings

Texas 9, L.A. Angels 8

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Falter 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-7) at Boston (Priester 2-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 4-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 8-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-8), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10) at Detroit (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Gusto 0-0) at Cleveland (Sandlin 8-0), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 8-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-12), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 15, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 5, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 13-8) at Washington (Irvin 10-13), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-0) at San Francisco (Birdsong 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 4-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Banda 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-10), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 9-5) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-1), 3:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.