All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|93
|68
|.578
|—
|y-Baltimore
|90
|71
|.559
|3
|Boston
|80
|81
|.497
|13
|Tampa Bay
|80
|81
|.497
|13
|Toronto
|74
|87
|.460
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|69
|.571
|—
|y-Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|6
|y-Kansas City
|85
|76
|.528
|7
|Minnesota
|82
|79
|.509
|10
|Chicago
|40
|121
|.248
|52
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|88
|73
|.547
|—
|Seattle
|84
|77
|.522
|4
|Texas
|77
|84
|.478
|11
|Oakland
|69
|92
|.429
|19
|Los Angeles
|63
|98
|.391
|25
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|94
|67
|.584
|—
|Atlanta
|88
|71
|.553
|5
|New York
|87
|72
|.547
|6
|Washington
|71
|90
|.441
|23
|Miami
|61
|100
|.379
|33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|93
|68
|.578
|—
|Chicago
|83
|78
|.516
|10
|St. Louis
|82
|79
|.509
|11
|Cincinnati
|76
|85
|.472
|17
|Pittsburgh
|76
|85
|.472
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|64
|.602
|—
|y-San Diego
|93
|68
|.578
|4
|Arizona
|88
|73
|.547
|9
|San Francisco
|80
|81
|.497
|17
|Colorado
|61
|100
|.379
|36
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 15, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 8, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings
Texas 9, L.A. Angels 8
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Falter 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-5), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-7) at Boston (Priester 2-6), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 4-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 8-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-8), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10) at Detroit (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Gusto 0-0) at Cleveland (Sandlin 8-0), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 8-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-12), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 15, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 3
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
Miami 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 6, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 5, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 13-8) at Washington (Irvin 10-13), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-5), 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 2-0) at San Francisco (Birdsong 5-5), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 4-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Banda 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 3-10), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-10), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 9-5) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-1), 3:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.