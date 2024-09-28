All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 93 67 .581 — y-Baltimore 89 71 .556 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 93 67 .581 — y-Baltimore 89 71 .556 4 Boston 80 80 .500 13 Tampa Bay 79 81 .494 14 Toronto 74 86 .463 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 92 68 .575 — y-Detroit 86 74 .538 6 y-Kansas City 85 75 .531 7 Minnesota 82 78 .513 10 Chicago 39 121 .244 53

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 87 73 .544 — Seattle 83 77 .519 4 Texas 76 84 .475 11 Oakland 69 91 .431 18 Los Angeles 63 97 .394 24

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 94 66 .588 — Atlanta 87 71 .551 6 New York 87 71 .551 6 Washington 70 90 .438 24 Miami 60 100 .375 34

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 92 68 .575 — Chicago 82 78 .513 10 St. Louis 82 78 .513 10 Cincinnati 76 84 .475 16 Pittsburgh 75 85 .469 17

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 96 64 .600 — y-San Diego 92 68 .575 4 Arizona 88 72 .550 8 San Francisco 79 81 .494 17 Colorado 61 99 .381 35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 15, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 0

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 15-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Curry 1-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-7), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3) at Boston (Crawford 9-15), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-6) at Cleveland (Lively 13-9), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-14) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-13), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 7-9) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Colorado 10, St. Louis 8

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 15, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 3

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 15-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-12), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Curry 1-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-7), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-7) at Washington (Gore 10-12), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 8-8) at San Francisco (Snell 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 10-9) at Milwaukee (Koenig 9-4), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

