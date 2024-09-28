All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|93
|67
|.581
|—
|y-Baltimore
|89
|71
|.556
|4
|Boston
|80
|80
|.500
|13
|Tampa Bay
|79
|81
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|74
|86
|.463
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|68
|.575
|—
|y-Detroit
|86
|74
|.538
|6
|y-Kansas City
|85
|75
|.531
|7
|Minnesota
|82
|78
|.513
|10
|Chicago
|39
|121
|.244
|53
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|87
|73
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|83
|77
|.519
|4
|Texas
|76
|84
|.475
|11
|Oakland
|69
|91
|.431
|18
|Los Angeles
|63
|97
|.394
|24
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|94
|66
|.588
|—
|Atlanta
|87
|71
|.551
|6
|New York
|87
|71
|.551
|6
|Washington
|70
|90
|.438
|24
|Miami
|60
|100
|.375
|34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|92
|68
|.575
|—
|Chicago
|82
|78
|.513
|10
|St. Louis
|82
|78
|.513
|10
|Cincinnati
|76
|84
|.475
|16
|Pittsburgh
|75
|85
|.469
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|64
|.600
|—
|y-San Diego
|92
|68
|.575
|4
|Arizona
|88
|72
|.550
|8
|San Francisco
|79
|81
|.494
|17
|Colorado
|61
|99
|.381
|35
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 15, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 0
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 15-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Curry 1-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-7), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3) at Boston (Crawford 9-15), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-6) at Cleveland (Lively 13-9), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 5-14) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-13), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 7-9) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Colorado 10, St. Louis 8
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 15, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 3
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 11-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 15-6), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-12), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Curry 1-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-7), 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-7) at Washington (Gore 10-12), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 8-8) at San Francisco (Snell 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 10-9) at Milwaukee (Koenig 9-4), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Atlanta (López 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.
