All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 93 66 .585 — z-Baltimore 88 71 .553 5 Boston 80 79 .503 13 Tampa Bay 78 81 .491 15 Toronto 74 85 .465 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 92 67 .579 — Detroit 85 74 .535 7 Kansas City 85 74 .535 7 Minnesota 82 77 .516 10 Chicago 39 120 .245 53

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 86 73 .541 — Seattle 82 77 .516 4 Texas 75 84 .472 11 Oakland 69 90 .434 17 Los Angeles 63 96 .396 23

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 94 65 .591 — New York 87 70 .554 6 Atlanta 86 71 .548 7 Washington 69 90 .434 25 Miami 59 100 .371 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 91 68 .572 — Chicago 81 78 .509 10 St. Louis 81 78 .509 10 Cincinnati 76 83 .478 15 Pittsburgh 74 85 .465 17

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 95 64 .597 — z-San Diego 91 68 .572 4 Arizona 88 71 .553 7 San Francisco 79 80 .497 16 Colorado 61 98 .384 34

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 1

Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Oller 1-4) at Toronto (Berríos 16-10), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 12-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 7-11) at Boston (Pivetta 6-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-9) at Minnesota (López 15-9), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-8), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 11-12) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 8, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Colorado 10, St. Louis 8

Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 11-8), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at Washington (Williams 5-1), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Oller 1-4) at Toronto (Berríos 16-10), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 12-5) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-11) at San Francisco (Roupp 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

