East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|93
|66
|.585
|—
|z-Baltimore
|88
|71
|.553
|5
|Boston
|80
|79
|.503
|13
|Tampa Bay
|78
|81
|.491
|15
|Toronto
|74
|85
|.465
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|67
|.579
|—
|Detroit
|85
|74
|.535
|7
|Kansas City
|85
|74
|.535
|7
|Minnesota
|82
|77
|.516
|10
|Chicago
|39
|120
|.245
|53
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|86
|73
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|82
|77
|.516
|4
|Texas
|75
|84
|.472
|11
|Oakland
|69
|90
|.434
|17
|Los Angeles
|63
|96
|.396
|23
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|94
|65
|.591
|—
|New York
|87
|70
|.554
|6
|Atlanta
|86
|71
|.548
|7
|Washington
|69
|90
|.434
|25
|Miami
|59
|100
|.371
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|91
|68
|.572
|—
|Chicago
|81
|78
|.509
|10
|St. Louis
|81
|78
|.509
|10
|Cincinnati
|76
|83
|.478
|15
|Pittsburgh
|74
|85
|.465
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|95
|64
|.597
|—
|z-San Diego
|91
|68
|.572
|4
|Arizona
|88
|71
|.553
|7
|San Francisco
|79
|80
|.497
|16
|Colorado
|61
|98
|.384
|34
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 1
Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Oller 1-4) at Toronto (Berríos 16-10), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 12-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 7-11) at Boston (Pivetta 6-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-9) at Minnesota (López 15-9), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-8), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 11-12) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Colorado 10, St. Louis 8
Miami 8, Minnesota 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 11-8), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at Washington (Williams 5-1), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Oller 1-4) at Toronto (Berríos 16-10), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-12) at Atlanta (Fried 10-10), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-10), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 12-5) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-11) at San Francisco (Roupp 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
