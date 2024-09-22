All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|91
|64
|.587
|—
|Baltimore
|86
|69
|.555
|5
|Tampa Bay
|77
|78
|.497
|14
|Boston
|76
|78
|.494
|14½
|Toronto
|73
|82
|.471
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|66
|.577
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|73
|.529
|7½
|Minnesota
|81
|73
|.526
|8
|Detroit
|81
|74
|.523
|8½
|Chicago
|36
|119
|.232
|53½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|70
|.548
|—
|Seattle
|80
|75
|.516
|5
|Texas
|73
|82
|.471
|12
|Oakland
|67
|88
|.432
|18
|Los Angeles
|62
|93
|.400
|23
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Philadelphia
|92
|63
|.594
|—
|New York
|86
|69
|.555
|6
|Atlanta
|84
|71
|.542
|8
|Washington
|69
|86
|.445
|23
|Miami
|57
|98
|.368
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|88
|67
|.568
|—
|Chicago
|79
|76
|.510
|9
|St. Louis
|78
|77
|.503
|10
|Cincinnati
|76
|80
|.487
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|72
|83
|.465
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|92
|63
|.594
|—
|San Diego
|89
|66
|.574
|3
|Arizona
|87
|68
|.561
|5
|San Francisco
|76
|79
|.490
|16
|Colorado
|60
|95
|.387
|32
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Baltimore 7, Detroit 1
Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 8, Texas 2
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 8, Texas 4
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 0
Minnesota at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Pivetta 5-11), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-6), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-13) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-13), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 7-8), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-3) at Texas (Heaney 5-14), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 14-6) at Oakland (Estes 7-8), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 1
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 9-4), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 8-7) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 7-8), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 14-3), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
