All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 91 64 .587 — Baltimore 86 69 .555 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 91 64 .587 — Baltimore 86 69 .555 5 Tampa Bay 77 78 .497 14 Boston 76 78 .494 14½ Toronto 73 82 .471 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 90 66 .577 — Kansas City 82 73 .529 7½ Minnesota 81 73 .526 8 Detroit 81 74 .523 8½ Chicago 36 119 .232 53½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 85 70 .548 — Seattle 80 75 .516 5 Texas 73 82 .471 12 Oakland 67 88 .432 18 Los Angeles 62 93 .400 23

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Philadelphia 92 63 .594 — New York 86 69 .555 6 Atlanta 84 71 .542 8 Washington 69 86 .445 23 Miami 57 98 .368 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 88 67 .568 — Chicago 79 76 .510 9 St. Louis 78 77 .503 10 Cincinnati 76 80 .487 12½ Pittsburgh 72 83 .465 16

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 92 63 .594 — San Diego 89 66 .574 3 Arizona 87 68 .561 5 San Francisco 76 79 .490 16 Colorado 60 95 .387 32

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0

Baltimore 7, Detroit 1

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 8, Texas 2

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 8, Texas 4

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 0

Minnesota at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Pivetta 5-11), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-13) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-13), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 7-8), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-3) at Texas (Heaney 5-14), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 14-6) at Oakland (Estes 7-8), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 6, Cleveland 5

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 9-4), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 8-7) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 7-8), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 14-3), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.