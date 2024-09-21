All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 90 64 .584 — Baltimore 86 68 .558 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 90 64 .584 — Baltimore 86 68 .558 4 Boston 76 78 .494 14 Tampa Bay 76 78 .494 14 Toronto 73 81 .474 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Cleveland 90 65 .581 — Kansas City 82 72 .532 7½ Minnesota 81 73 .526 8½ Detroit 80 74 .519 9½ Chicago 36 118 .234 53½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 70 .545 — Seattle 79 75 .513 5 Texas 73 81 .474 11 Oakland 67 87 .435 17 Los Angeles 62 92 .403 22

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Philadelphia 92 62 .597 — New York 85 69 .552 7 Atlanta 83 71 .539 9 Washington 68 86 .442 24 Miami 57 97 .370 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 88 66 .571 — Chicago 79 75 .513 9 St. Louis 77 77 .500 11 Cincinnati 75 80 .484 13½ Pittsburgh 72 82 .468 16

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 92 62 .597 — San Diego 88 66 .571 4 Arizona 86 68 .558 6 San Francisco 75 79 .487 17 Colorado 59 95 .383 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Texas 0

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0

Baltimore 7, Detroit 1

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 8, Texas 2

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 4-8) at Baltimore (Povich 2-9), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-4) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-7) at Houston (Blanco 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-9) at Oakland (Sears 11-11), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 20, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-11), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-10) at Miami (Oller 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

