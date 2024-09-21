All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|90
|64
|.584
|—
|Baltimore
|86
|68
|.558
|4
|Boston
|76
|78
|.494
|14
|Tampa Bay
|76
|78
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|73
|81
|.474
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Cleveland
|90
|65
|.581
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|72
|.532
|7½
|Minnesota
|81
|73
|.526
|8½
|Detroit
|80
|74
|.519
|9½
|Chicago
|36
|118
|.234
|53½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|70
|.545
|—
|Seattle
|79
|75
|.513
|5
|Texas
|73
|81
|.474
|11
|Oakland
|67
|87
|.435
|17
|Los Angeles
|62
|92
|.403
|22
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Philadelphia
|92
|62
|.597
|—
|New York
|85
|69
|.552
|7
|Atlanta
|83
|71
|.539
|9
|Washington
|68
|86
|.442
|24
|Miami
|57
|97
|.370
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|88
|66
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|79
|75
|.513
|9
|St. Louis
|77
|77
|.500
|11
|Cincinnati
|75
|80
|.484
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|72
|82
|.468
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|92
|62
|.597
|—
|San Diego
|88
|66
|.571
|4
|Arizona
|86
|68
|.558
|6
|San Francisco
|75
|79
|.487
|17
|Colorado
|59
|95
|.383
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Texas 0
Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Baltimore 7, Detroit 1
Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 8, Texas 2
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 4-8) at Baltimore (Povich 2-9), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-11), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-4) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-7) at Houston (Blanco 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-9) at Oakland (Sears 11-11), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 20, Miami 4
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 1
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-11), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-10) at Miami (Oller 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Boyd 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.