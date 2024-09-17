All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 87 63 .580 — Baltimore 84 66 .560 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 87 63 .580 — Baltimore 84 66 .560 3 Boston 75 75 .500 12 Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 14 Toronto 72 78 .480 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 87 64 .576 — Kansas City 82 69 .543 5 Minnesota 79 71 .527 7½ Detroit 78 73 .517 9 Chicago 36 115 .238 51

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 69 .540 — Seattle 77 73 .513 4 Texas 71 79 .473 10 Oakland 65 86 .430 16½ Los Angeles 60 90 .400 21

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 90 60 .600 — New York 82 68 .547 8 Atlanta 81 69 .540 9 Washington 68 82 .453 22 Miami 55 95 .367 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 87 63 .580 — Chicago 77 73 .513 10 St. Louis 75 75 .500 12 Cincinnati 73 78 .483 14½ Pittsburgh 71 79 .473 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 89 61 .593 — San Diego 86 65 .570 3½ Arizona 83 67 .553 6 San Francisco 72 78 .480 17 Colorado 58 93 .384 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2

Toronto 3, St. Louis 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 3

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-10) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 11-9), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-13) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-8), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 5-13), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 13-6) at Seattle (Woo 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 4, Miami 3

Toronto 3, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-4) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Parker 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 15-6) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-10), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 8-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 6-4), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 8-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-10), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

