All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|63
|.580
|—
|Baltimore
|84
|66
|.560
|3
|Boston
|75
|75
|.500
|12
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|14
|Toronto
|72
|78
|.480
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|87
|64
|.576
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|69
|.543
|5
|Minnesota
|79
|71
|.527
|7½
|Detroit
|78
|73
|.517
|9
|Chicago
|36
|115
|.238
|51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|69
|.540
|—
|Seattle
|77
|73
|.513
|4
|Texas
|71
|79
|.473
|10
|Oakland
|65
|86
|.430
|16½
|Los Angeles
|60
|90
|.400
|21
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|90
|60
|.600
|—
|New York
|82
|68
|.547
|8
|Atlanta
|81
|69
|.540
|9
|Washington
|68
|82
|.453
|22
|Miami
|55
|95
|.367
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|87
|63
|.580
|—
|Chicago
|77
|73
|.513
|10
|St. Louis
|75
|75
|.500
|12
|Cincinnati
|73
|78
|.483
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|71
|79
|.473
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|89
|61
|.593
|—
|San Diego
|86
|65
|.570
|3½
|Arizona
|83
|67
|.553
|6
|San Francisco
|72
|78
|.480
|17
|Colorado
|58
|93
|.384
|31½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 3, St. Louis 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 3
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2
Detroit 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 3-9), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-10) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3), 6:50 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 11-9), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 10-13) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-8), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 5-13), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 13-6) at Seattle (Woo 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 4, Miami 3
Toronto 3, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-4) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Parker 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 15-6) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-10), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 8-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 6-4), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 8-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-10), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
