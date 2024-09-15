All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|86
|63
|.577
|—
|Baltimore
|84
|65
|.564
|2
|Boston
|75
|74
|.503
|11
|Tampa Bay
|73
|76
|.490
|13
|Toronto
|71
|78
|.477
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|85
|64
|.570
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|67
|.550
|3
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|.527
|6½
|Detroit
|76
|73
|.510
|9
|Chicago
|34
|115
|.228
|51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|68
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|76
|73
|.510
|4½
|Texas
|71
|78
|.477
|9½
|Oakland
|65
|84
|.436
|15½
|Los Angeles
|60
|88
|.405
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|89
|59
|.601
|—
|Atlanta
|81
|67
|.547
|8
|New York
|81
|67
|.547
|8
|Washington
|67
|81
|.453
|22
|Miami
|55
|94
|.369
|34½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|62
|.581
|—
|Chicago
|75
|73
|.507
|11
|St. Louis
|74
|74
|.500
|12
|Cincinnati
|73
|77
|.487
|14
|Pittsburgh
|70
|78
|.473
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|61
|.588
|—
|San Diego
|84
|65
|.564
|3½
|Arizona
|82
|66
|.554
|5
|San Francisco
|72
|77
|.483
|15½
|Colorado
|57
|92
|.383
|30½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 1, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, St. Louis 2
Cleveland 6, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 4, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland 6
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Povich 2-8) at Detroit (Montero 5-6), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 8-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6), 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Cleveland (Lively 11-9), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 11-10) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Dana 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 5-13) at Seattle (Kirby 11-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Miami 1
Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 0
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 7, St. Louis 2
Washington 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8
San Diego 8, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Oller 1-3) at Washington (Gore 8-12), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6), 1:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-11) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 4-5) at San Francisco (Roupp 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Hall 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 12-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
