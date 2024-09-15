All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 86 63 .577 — Baltimore 84 65 .564 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 86 63 .577 — Baltimore 84 65 .564 2 Boston 75 74 .503 11 Tampa Bay 73 76 .490 13 Toronto 71 78 .477 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 85 64 .570 — Kansas City 82 67 .550 3 Minnesota 78 70 .527 6½ Detroit 76 73 .510 9 Chicago 34 115 .228 51

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 68 .541 — Seattle 76 73 .510 4½ Texas 71 78 .477 9½ Oakland 65 84 .436 15½ Los Angeles 60 88 .405 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 89 59 .601 — Atlanta 81 67 .547 8 New York 81 67 .547 8 Washington 67 81 .453 22 Miami 55 94 .369 34½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 62 .581 — Chicago 75 73 .507 11 St. Louis 74 74 .500 12 Cincinnati 73 77 .487 14 Pittsburgh 70 78 .473 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 61 .588 — San Diego 84 65 .564 3½ Arizona 82 66 .554 5 San Francisco 72 77 .483 15½ Colorado 57 92 .383 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, St. Louis 2

Cleveland 6, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 4, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland 6

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Povich 2-8) at Detroit (Montero 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 8-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-10) at Cleveland (Lively 11-9), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 11-10) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Dana 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-13) at Seattle (Kirby 11-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Miami 1

Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 7, St. Louis 2

Washington 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8

San Diego 8, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Oller 1-3) at Washington (Gore 8-12), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-11) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-11) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 4-5) at San Francisco (Roupp 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 12-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

