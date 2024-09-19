Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Barcelona’s perfect start to the season ended with a 2-1 loss at Monaco in the revamped Champions…

MONACO (AP) — Barcelona’s perfect start to the season ended with a 2-1 loss at Monaco in the revamped Champions League on Thursday, a defeat which happened after defender Eric Garcia was sent off after 11 minutes.

Garcia pulled back Takumi Minamino when the Japan forward intercepted a panicky pass out from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Barca won its first five league games in the Spanish league under new coach Hansi Flick but saw Monaco take the lead in the 16th through midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

Akliouche, who represented France at the Paris Olympics, scored from the right side of the penalty area with national team coach Didier Deschamps watching.

Deschamps was not the only well-known face in the crowd at Stade Louis II. Basketball great Michael Jordan was there, too.

Jordan watched teenage superstar Lamine Yamal equalize for Barca in the 28th with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area.

It was his fourth goal of the season but the first of the European Championship-winning Spain forward’s career in the Champions League.

According to UEFA, Yamal became the second-youngest scorer in Champions League history at 17 years and 68 days — just 28 days older than teammate Ansu Fati when he netted against Inter Milan in December 2019.

In July, Yamal became the youngest player ever to score at a Euro when he netted a stunning goal in Spain’s semifinal victory over France.

George Ilenikhena showed equally good composure to restore Monaco’s lead in the 71st. The 18-year-old forward latched onto a pass over the top and confidently beat Ter Stegen with Prince Albert of Monaco among the celebrating fans.

It was his first goal for Monaco and his second in the Champions League, with the other also coming against Barca last season when he played for Antwerp.

“I’m happy, we played really well together and we deserved the victory,” Ilenikhena said. “If we play like this we can go far.”

Fati, meanwhile, recovered from a foot injury and came on as a substitute in the 88th minute.

The 21-year-old forward, who returned from a loan to English Premier League club Brighton, had not played for Barca since 2023. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.