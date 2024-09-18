Banham leads Chicago against Connecticut after 22-point game

Chicago Sky (13-26, 5-14 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-12, 13-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (13-26, 5-14 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-12, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Connecticut Sun after Rachel Banham scored 22 points in the Sky’s 86-70 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Sun are 13-6 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 2.4 offensive boards.

The Sky are 5-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 5.1.

Connecticut averages 79.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 82.4 Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 82-80 on Aug. 23. Marina Mabrey scored 24 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Angel Reese: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.