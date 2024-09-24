Assistant coach Twila Kilgore steps down from U.S. women’s soccer team

CHICAGO (AP) — Assistant coach Twila Kilgore is leaving the U.S. women’s national team to pursue other opportunities. U.S. Soccer…

CHICAGO (AP) — Assistant coach Twila Kilgore is leaving the U.S. women’s national team to pursue other opportunities.

U.S. Soccer announced Kilgore’s departure on Tuesday.

Kilgore served as interim U.S. head coach after Vlatko Andonovski stepped down last summer following the Americans’ loss in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup.

Under Kilgore, the team went 10-1-3 and won the CONCACAF women’s Gold Cup and the SheBelieves Cup. She returned as an assistant when Emma Hayes took over as coach in late May. Hayes led the United States to the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Being a part of this storied program as both an assistant and interim head coach has been both a privilege and rewarding experience,” Kilgore said in a statement. “What this group has accomplished during a time of transition is a testament to all involved and I believe an indication of continued success to come.”

The 44-year-old Kilgore did not indicate her next move. She was previously an assistant with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League and was the head coach of the UC Davis women’s team.

