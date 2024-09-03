AP sports week in pictures: Capturing the drama at the Paralympic Games in Paris

Associated Press photographers centered much of their energy this past week on the Paralympic Games in Paris. The results from…

Associated Press photographers centered much of their energy this past week on the Paralympic Games in Paris. The results from Christophe Ena and Emilio Morenatti are eye-popping.

The first photo in the gallery from Ena frames Paralympic athletes holding torches against a yellow background, moments after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Morenatti captures American long jumper Beatriz Hatz in mid-flight at the Stade de France.

The gallery has images from baseball, soccer, tennis, American football, rugby, basketball, and motorcycle racing.

Defending U.S. Open tennis champion Coco Gauff features twice; victorious after the third round and disappointed after the fourth.

Is dancing a sport? No need to create an argument. But one thing is certain; the graceful movements lend themselves to dramatic photos. Buenos Aires photographer Natacha Pisarenko captures the essence of the tango world championship in — of course — Argentina.

The gallery was curated by photographer Brynn Anderson.

