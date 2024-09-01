Anderson Julio, Philip Quinton help Real Salt Lake end skid with 2-0 victory over Revolution

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio scored during first-half stoppage time, defender Philip Quinton added a second-half goal and Real…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio scored during first-half stoppage time, defender Philip Quinton added a second-half goal and Real Salt Lake ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (13-6-8) had gone 0-3-1 since a 15-match unbeaten run. New England (8-15-2), which was making its first trip to Utah since 2018, was on the losing end of two of Real Salt Lake’s biggest victories at home — a 6-0 romp in 2009 and a 5-0 rout the following season.

Julio scored unassisted three minutes into stoppage time to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead this time around.

Quinton scored in the 56th minute for a two-goal lead. It was Quinton’s second career goal and his first in eight starts and 12 appearances since coming over from the Columbus Crew. Braian Ojeda picked up his fourth assist of the season.

Gavin Beavers finished with two saves to earn his third clean sheet in his eighth start in goal for Real Salt Lake.

Aljaz Ivacic saved eight shots for the Revolution.

Real Salt Lake played without Cristian “Chicho” Arango, who injured his hamstring in a 2-0 home loss to the last-place San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

Real Salt Lake improves to 10-3-1 at home this season.

The Revolution return home to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Real Salt Lake returns to action on Sept. 14 when it travels to play the Houston Dynamo.

