USA Swimming and CEO Tim Hinchey part ways after 7 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming and CEO Tim Hinchey announced Thursday they are parting ways after a seven-year…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming and CEO Tim Hinchey announced Thursday they are parting ways after a seven-year stint in which Hinchey helped establish new programs to counter sex abuse in the sport but also lost support among grassroots coaches.

A big part of Hinchey’s mandate when he took over in 2017 was to pull the organization out of a crisis that came from its handling of sex-abuse cases involving dozens of coaches and swimmers.

In announcing Hinchey’s departure, the USA Swimming board said that during his tenure “USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program has become preeminent among youth sports and has fortified the organization’s commitment to keeping athletes first.”

The announcement comes in the wake of years of mostly declining membership numbers, which was a growing concern among grassroots coaches, who recently wrote letters expressing their concern with USA Swimming’s leadership.

Hinchey got credit for helping execute the idea of holding Olympic trials in a big stadium in Indianapolis — an innovation that laid the groundwork for a similar format at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, where swimming will take place in SoFi Stadium.

USA Swimming COO Shana Ferguson will take over Hinchey’s CEO spot on an interim basis while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.