United States 3, France 0 (29-27, 29-27, 25-20) United States_Spiker-A. Drews (15-37), K. Plummer (6-15), H. Washington (9-14) (won-total attempts);…

United States 3, France 0 (29-27, 29-27, 25-20)

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (15-37), K. Plummer (6-15), H. Washington (9-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-C. Ogbogu (3-19), K. Plummer (3-5), H. Washington (2-13); Server-A. Drews (0-7), M. Hancock (0-6), J. Larson (0-7), C. Ogbogu (2-12), K. Plummer (2-10), J. Poulter (1-14), D. Rettke (0-1), K. Robinson (0-6), H. Washington (0-11); Scorer-A. Drews (15-55).

France_Spiker-H. Cazaute (8-31), H. Bah (12-32) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Sylves (2-11), L. Olinga Andela (2-14), H. Bah (1-5); Server-H. Cazaute (1-21), A. Sylves (0-11), L. Olinga Andela (0-9), N. Stojiljkovic (0-8), H. Bah (1-12), L. Gicquel (1-13); Scorer-H. Bah (14-49).

Referees_Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Wang Ziling, China. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.