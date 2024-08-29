TJ Friedl hits a game-ending single as the Reds rally past the A’s for a 10-9 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl capped Cincinnati’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run single, and the Reds beat Lawrence Butler…

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl capped Cincinnati’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run single, and the Reds beat Lawrence Butler and the Oakland Athletics 10-9 on Thursday.

Tyler Stephenson and Will Benson homered for Cincinnati, which had lost five of six. Stephenson finished with three hits and two RBIs while extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

Butler hit three homers for Oakland and drove in four runs. It was his second three-homer game of the season after he also went deep three times in an 18-3 win at Philadelphia on July 14.

Butler opened the ninth with his 19th homer, a drive to right off Alexis Díaz that tied it at 7. Brent Rooker then walked and JJ Bleday doubled ahead of Seth Brown’s tiebreaking two-run single.

“You score nine runs, you expect to win those ballgames, and I think just the true lesson is that we have the ability to come back,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said.

The struggling Díaz was replaced by Emilio Pagán (4-4), who retired his only three batters.

Oakland closer Mason Miller saved each of the first two games in the series, so Kotsay sent Grant Holman (0-1) to the mound for the ninth. And the Reds rallied.

“It was a back-and-forth series. Every time we answered, they answered back,” Friedl said. “We’re going to keep fighting. That’s all we know. Tonight it paid off.”

Rece Hinds reached on a leadoff walk and Jonathan India singled. Elly De La Cruz walked ahead of Stephenson’s RBI single, and Friedl grounded a game-ending single into right field.

Butler hit a two-run drive in the second and a solo shot in the fourth, helping Oakland build a 6-1 lead. He also homered in the first two games of the series.

Bleday had five hits for the A’s, including his 19th homer. Brown finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Cincinnati right-hander Julian Aguiar was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in four innings in his third career start.

Stephenson hit his 18th homer in the fourth, and the Reds added two more runs in the fifth. India walked with the bases loaded, and De La Cruz drove in a run with a groundout.

“Something went our way for once,” Stephenson said. “It’s been a grind. The name of the game is just hitting pitches you’re trying to hit. There is a lot of work behind it. It is good to see it’s paying off. Friedl is an absolute gamer.”

Cincinnati scored three runs in the sixth without a hit. Joe Boyle hit Friedl with his first pitch, and the reliever walked three straight batters with one out. T. J. McFarland replaced Boyle and hit pinch-hitter Amed Rosario, forcing in a run, before India gave the Reds the lead with a flyball to center.

“Our offense has fought back in several games recently and come up short,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It’s nice to break through with some great at-bats.”

UP NEXT

Athletics: Open a three-game series at Texas on Friday night. JP Sears (10-9, 4.35 ERA) pitches for the A’s, and Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32 ERA) goes for the Rangers.

Reds: Play a doubleheader against the NL Central-leading Brewers on Friday. Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.62 ERA) and Rhett Lowder are slated to pitch for Cincinnati. Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft, is making his big league debut.

