MONZA, Italy (AP) — Teenager Kimi Antonelli named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next year at Mercedes in Formula 1.

Listen now to WTOP News

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Teenager Kimi Antonelli named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next year at Mercedes in Formula 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.