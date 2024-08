Sunday’s Olympic Scores

Sunday, August 11 BASKETBALL Women Bronze Medal Australia 85, Belgium 81 Gold Medal United States 67, France 66 HANDBALL Men…

Sunday, August 11

BASKETBALL

Women

Bronze Medal

Australia 85, Belgium 81

Gold Medal

United States 67, France 66

HANDBALL

Men

Bronze Medal

Spain 23, Slovenia 22

Gold Medal

Denmark 39, Germany 26

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Gold Medal

Italy 3, United States 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)

WATER POLO

Men

Placing

Bronze Medal

Greece 15, Spain 13

United States 11, Hungary 8, United States wins 3-0 in shootout

Gold Medal

Serbia 13, Croatia 11

