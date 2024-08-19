Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 20

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Aug. 20
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at New York
YOUTH BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
