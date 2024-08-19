Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 20 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 20

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at New York

YOUTH BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

