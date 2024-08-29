Sky face the Fever on 4-game losing streak

Indiana Fever (15-16, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-19, 5-11 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (15-16, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-19, 5-11 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky enters the matchup with Indiana Fever as losers of four games in a row.

The Sky are 5-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Angel Reese leads the Sky with 12.9 rebounds.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference play is 9-8. Indiana is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chicago averages 78.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 86.5 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 82.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 81.3 Chicago gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on June 23 the Sky won 88-87 led by 25 points from Reese, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 9.1 points and eight rebounds for the Sky.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.