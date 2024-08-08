Saratoga Race Course cancels Friday card due to expected tropical storm rains and winds

SARATOGA, N.Y, (AP) — Saratoga Race Course won’t run Friday due to expected bad weather from Tropical Storm Debby. The…

The New York Racing Association announced the closure of the 10-race card on Thursday.

The NYRA’s release cited heavy rainfall and high winds associated with Debby, a storm that made landfall in the Southeast earlier this week and is steadily moving to the Northeast.

The card on Friday featured a pair of $125,000 races in the Evan Shipman and the Union Avenue. The NYRA said both races will be rescheduled.

The facility will be closed to the public all day Friday, meaning breakfast service and track tours will not be offered. People with tickets for Friday can either get a refund or credit for another purchase.

Racing is expected to resume Saturday, though the schedule will be altered. The card was expected to feature a pair of Grade 1 events, the $500,000 FanDuel Fourstardave and the $600,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational.

Instead, the NYRA said both will be run on Sunday as the final two races.

