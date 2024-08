Olympic Taekwondo Results

Thursday Men 68kg Qualification Contest Lo Wai Fung, Hong Kong, def. Yahya Al Ghotany, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0. Round of…

Thursday

Men

68kg

Qualification Contest

Lo Wai Fung, Hong Kong, def. Yahya Al Ghotany, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0.

Round of 16

Souleyman Alaphilippe, France, def. Ahmed Nassar, Egypt, 2-0.

Javier Perez Polo, Spain, def. Banlung Tubtimdang, Thailand, 2-0.

Liang Yushuai, China, def. Levente Mark Jozsa, Hungary, 2-1.

Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan, def. Lo Wai Fung, Hong Kong, 2-0.

Bradly Sinden, Britain, def. Kevin Sogo Kassman, Papua New Guinea, 2-0.

Marko Golubic, Croatia, def. Bernardo Pie, Dominican Republic, 2-0.

Zaid Kareem, Jordan, def. Edival Pontes, Brazil, 2-1.

Hakan Recber, Turkey, def. Ibrahim Maiga, Burkina Faso, 2-0.

Quarterfinals

Javier Perez Polo, Spain, def. Souleyman Alaphilippe, France, 2-1.

Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan, def. Liang Yushuai, China, 2-0.

Bradly Sinden, Britain, def. Marko Golubic, Croatia, 2-1.

Zaid Kareem, Jordan, def. Hakan Recber, Turkey, 2-0.

Semifinals

Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan, def. Javier Perez Polo, Spain, 2-0.

Zaid Kareem, Jordan, def. Bradly Sinden, Britain, 2-1.

Repechages

Liang Yushuai, China, def. Lo Wai Fung, Hong Kong, 2-0.

Edival Pontes, Brazil, def. Hakan Recber, Turkey, 2-1.

Bronze Medal Contests

Liang Yushuai, China, def. Bradly Sinden, Britain, 0-WDR.

Edival Pontes, Brazil, def. Javier Perez Polo, Spain, 2-1.

Gold Medal Contest

Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan, def. Zaid Kareem, Jordan, 2-0.

Women

57kg

Round of 16

Skylar Park, Canada, def. Dominika Hronova, Czech Republic, 2-0.

Kim Yujin, South Korea, def. Hatice Kubra Ilgun, Turkey, 2-0.

Maria Clara Pacheco, Brazil, def. Stacey Hymer, Australia, 2-0.

Luo Zongshi, China, def. Emmannuella Atora, Gabon, 2-0.

Nahid Kiyanichandeh, Iran, def. Alizadeh Kimia, Bulgaria, 2-1.

Chaima Toumi, Tunisia, def. Faith Dillon, United States, 2-1.

Laetitia Aoun, Lebanon, def. Lo Chia-Ling, Taiwan, 2-0.

Miljana Reljikj, Macedonia, def. Jade Jones, Britain, 2-1.

Quarterfinals

Kim Yujin, South Korea, def. Skylar Park, Canada, 2-0.

Luo Zongshi, China, def. Maria Clara Pacheco, Brazil, 2-1.

Nahid Kiyanichandeh, Iran, def. Chaima Toumi, Tunisia, 2-1.

Laetitia Aoun, Lebanon, def. Miljana Reljikj, Macedonia, 2-0.

Semifinals

Kim Yujin, South Korea, def. Luo Zongshi, China, 2-1.

Nahid Kiyanichandeh, Iran, def. Laetitia Aoun, Lebanon, 2-0.

Repechages

Skylar Park, Canada, def. Hatice Kubra Ilgun, Turkey, 2-0.

Alizadeh Kimia, Bulgaria, def. Chaima Toumi, Tunisia, 2-0.

Bronze Medal Contests

Skylar Park, Canada, def. Laetitia Aoun, Lebanon, 2-0.

Alizadeh Kimia, Bulgaria, def. Luo Zongshi, China, 2-1.

Gold Medal Contest

Kim Yujin, South Korea, def. Nahid Kiyanichandeh, Iran, 2-0.

