Olympic Canoe-Kayak Results

Monday Men Kayak Cross Quarterfinal 1 1. Joseph Clarke, Britain (SF). 2. Jakub Grigar, Slovakia (SF). 3. Jiri Prskavec, Czech…

Monday

Men

Kayak Cross

Quarterfinal

1

1. Joseph Clarke, Britain (SF).

2. Jakub Grigar, Slovakia (SF).

3. Jiri Prskavec, Czech Republic.

4. Manuel Ochoa, Spain.

2

1. Finn Butcher, New Zealand (SF).

2. Mateusz Polaczyk, Poland (SF).

3. Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia.

4. Giovanni de Gennaro, Italy.

3

1. Boris Neveu, France (SF).

2. Martin Dougoud, Switzerland (SF).

3. Timothy Anderson, Australia.

4. Grzegorz Hedwig, Poland.

4

1. Noah Hegge, Germany (SF).

2. Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic (SF).

3. Titouan Castryck, France.

4. Tristan Carter, Australia.

Semifinal

1

1. Joseph Clarke, Britain (F).

2. Finn Butcher, New Zealand (F).

3. Jakub Grigar, Slovakia (SM).

4. Mateusz Polaczyk, Poland (SM).

2

1. Noah Hegge, Germany (F).

2. Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic (F).

3. Boris Neveu, France (SM).

4. Martin Dougoud, Switzerland (SM).

Final

Small

1. Martin Dougoud, Switzerland.

2. Jakub Grigar, Slovakia.

3. Boris Neveu, France.

4. Mateusz Polaczyk, Poland.

1. Finn Butcher, New Zealand.

2. Joseph Clarke, Britain.

3. Noah Hegge, Germany.

4. Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic.

Women

Kayak Cross

Quarterfinal

1

1. Elena Lilik, Germany (SF).

2. Carole Diana Bouzidi, Algeria (SF).

3. Camille Prigent, France.

4. Stefanie Horn, Italy.

2

1. Noemie Fox, Australia (SF).

2. Luuka Jones, New Zealand (SF).

3. Maialen Chourraut, Spain.

4. Ricarda Funk, Germany.

3

1. Kimberley Woods, Britain (SF).

2. Alena Marx, Switzerland (SF).

3. Evy Leibfarth, United States.

4. Monica Doria Vilarrubla, Andorra.

4

1. Angele Hug, France (SF).

2. Ana Satila, Brazil (SF).

3. Viktoriia Us, Ukraine.

4. Mallory Franklin, Britain.

Semifinal

1

1. Noemie Fox, Australia (F).

2. Elena Lilik, Germany (F).

3. Carole Diana Bouzidi, Algeria (SM).

4. Luuka Jones, New Zealand (SM).

2

1. Kimberley Woods, Britain (F).

2. Angele Hug, France (F).

3. Ana Satila, Brazil (SM).

4. Alena Marx, Switzerland (SM).

Final

Small

1. Luuka Jones, New Zealand.

2. Alena Marx, Switzerland.

3. Carole Diana Bouzidi, Algeria.

4. Ana Satila, Brazil.

1. Noemie Fox, Australia.

2. Angele Hug, France.

3. Kimberley Woods, Britain.

4. Elena Lilik, Germany.

