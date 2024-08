Saturday Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round Alejandra Valencia, Mexico, def. Li Jiaman, China, 6-5. Elif Berra Gokkir, Turkey, def. Satsuki…

Saturday

Women’s Individual

1/8 Elimination Round

Alejandra Valencia, Mexico, def. Li Jiaman, China, 6-5.

Elif Berra Gokkir, Turkey, def. Satsuki Noda, Japan, 6-4.

Jeon Hunyoung, South Korea, def. Lei Chien-Ying, Taiwan, 6-4.

Lim Sihyeon, South Korea, def. Megan Havers, Britain, 7-1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.