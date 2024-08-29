New York visits Seattle after Stewart’s 32-point performance

New York Liberty (26-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (19-11, 8-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (26-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (19-11, 8-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Seattle Storm after Breanna Stewart scored 32 points in the Liberty’s 94-88 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm are 12-4 in home games. Seattle is second in the Western Conference with 20.3 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins-Smith averaging 6.5.

The Liberty are 12-4 on the road. New York leads the WNBA with 12.2 fast break points per game.

Seattle is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Seattle allows.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Storm 74-63 in their last meeting on May 20. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 20 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm.

Stewart is averaging 20.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

