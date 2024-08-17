Live Radio
Home » Sports » Mohamed Salah breaks a…

Mohamed Salah breaks a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game

The Associated Press

August 17, 2024, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game of the season.

By netting Liverpool’s second in the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine.

Salah previously shared the record of eight goals with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

The 32-year-old Salah joined Liverpool in 2017.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up