Mohamed Salah breaks a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game of the season.

By netting Liverpool’s second in the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine.

Salah previously shared the record of eight goals with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

The 32-year-old Salah joined Liverpool in 2017.

