Wrexham to keep the party going with end-of-season fan event

The club, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be playing in the second tier of English soccer next season – just one level below the Premier League. It is a remarkable rise for a team that was languishing in non-league before being bought by the Hollywood pair in 2021.

And such is the demand from fans to celebrate the latest success that Wrexham is staging a ticket-only end-of-year awards party at its Racecourse Ground stadium on Sunday.

Nearly 13,000 fans turned up for the 3-0 win against Charlton on Saturday that saw Wrexham win promotion as runner-up in League One.

The club has opted against a open-top bus parade through the city’s streets, given that it didn’t go up as champion.

But fans can still celebrate with the players at the stadium for the season-ending awards.

The player of the year and young player of the will be named at the event.

Wrexham did not say if Reynolds or McElhenney – who regularly attend games – would be at the event.

