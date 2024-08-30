Live Radio
Merino’s Arsenal debut on hold after he breaks bone in his shoulder in first training session

The Associated Press

August 30, 2024, 10:26 AM

LONDON (AP) — Mikel Merino’s debut for Arsenal has been put on hold after the Spain midfielder sustained a broken bone in his shoulder in his first training session following his move for $42 million.

Merino was in contention to play a part in Arsenal’s Premier League game at home to Brighton on Saturday after joining from Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Merino was hurt when defender Gabriel Magalhaes fell on him during a practice session on Thursday.

“It looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks,” Arteta said Friday. “It was in his first session with us. It’s really bad luck, we were all excited, everything was looking good. He landed on the floor, Gabriel fell on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture.

“He was in so much pain, we have to see. He’ll do more tests which will have more conclusive answers.”

There is a two-week break for international matches after the upcoming Premier League round this weekend.

