Kayla McBride scores 19 to help Lynx beat Mercury 89-76, extend win streak to 7 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 19 points and hit three of Minnesota’s 11 3-pointers to help the Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-76 Wednesday night and extend their winning streak to seven.

Courtney Williams scored 16 points with five assists, Napheesa Collier added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Myisha Hines-Allen had 11 for Minnesota (23-8). Bridget Carleton finished with nine points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Minnesota, which is now a half-game ahead of Connecticut for the second-best record in the WNBA, built an early edge with a 17-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back. Phoenix had scoring drought of more than five minutes, allowing the Lynx to flip a 5-3 deficit into a 20-5 lead.

The Mercury cut the deficit to nine, 46-37, at halftime, but that Minnesota lead grew to as large as 21 in the third quarter and was 71-52 entering the fourth. Phoenix got back within 12 twice in the fourth, but Minnesota’s advantage was too much to overcome.

Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham scored 16 points apiece to lead Phoenix (16-16). Kahleah Copper added 13 points, Natasha Cloud scored 12 with eight assists and Brittney Griner scored 10 points on 3 of 12 shooting.

