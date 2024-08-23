PREP FOOTBALL= Atlantic 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30 Baxter 58, Springville 49 Belle Plaine 46, Clarksville 20 Boyer Valley,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Baxter 58, Springville 49

Belle Plaine 46, Clarksville 20

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Moravia 21

Calamus-Wheatland 46, English Valleys, North English 6

Colo-NESCO 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Iowa Valley, Marengo 76, BGM 67

Montezuma 64, H-L-V, Victor 0

Murray 74, Melcher-Dallas 26

WACO, Wayland 51, Central City 36

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

