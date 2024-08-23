PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Baxter 58, Springville 49
Belle Plaine 46, Clarksville 20
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Moravia 21
Calamus-Wheatland 46, English Valleys, North English 6
Colo-NESCO 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Iowa Valley, Marengo 76, BGM 67
Montezuma 64, H-L-V, Victor 0
Murray 74, Melcher-Dallas 26
WACO, Wayland 51, Central City 36
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.