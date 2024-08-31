Fever blow out Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark had a career-high 31 points and 12 assists in her final regular-season matchup with fellow…

CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark had a career-high 31 points and 12 assists in her final regular-season matchup with fellow rookie sensation Angel Reese, leading the Indiana Fever to a dominating 100-81 win over the reeling Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Clark shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, in her 11th double-double. She is the only player to ever have three games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season.

On the other side, Reese had 10 points and 11 rebounds, breaking a tie with Tina Charles for rookie double-doubles with 23 and passing Sylvia Fowles for the Chicago season record. Reese got the record with 1:32 to play, long after Clark and the other Indiana starters left the game. She also has a rookie record 399 rebounds.

Clark may have slammed the door on the much-hyped Rookie of the Year race as the Fever (16-16) beat the Sky (11-20) for the third time in four matchups, solidifying their probable playoff berth while Chicago is barely hanging on to the last spot as the season winds down.

DALLAS 94, MINNESOTA 76

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points and eight assists, Satou Sabally added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Dallas beat Minnesota to snap the Lynx’s seven-game winning streak.

Natasha Howard scored 17 points for Dallas (9-22), which has won three straight games. Teaira McCowan had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double, and Sevgi Uzun also scored 11. Kalani Brown, who only had four combined points over the last three games, added 10 points.

Sabally, who was coming off a 28-point performance in Tuesday’s win over Las Vegas, went 7 of 14 to help the Wings shoot 48.2% from the field.

McCowan put Dallas ahead by 17 points, 77-60, early in the fourth quarter before Minnesota scored five straight to force a timeout. But the Wings were able to maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

ACES 83, DREAM 72

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Las Vegas held off Atlanta, giving the two-time defending champions a playoff berth.

Kelsey Plum had 18 points and four assists for the Aces (18-12), who moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Allisha Gray had 17 points for the Dream (10-21), who remain one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot after their fourth straight loss. Rhyne Howard had 23 points but was just 4 of 19 shooting, 1 of 10 inside the arc, and Jordin Canada scored 10.

LIBERTY 98, STORM 85

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 25 and New York pulled away for a win over Seattle.

Leonie Fiebich added 12 points for the Liberty (27-7), who bounced back after losing to the last-place Los Angeles Sparks to end a three-game West Coast road trip.

Jonquel Jones, who missed the last game with illness and was still under the weather, grabbed 11 rebounds as the Liberty dominated the boards 45-17. New York had 17 offensive rebounds.

New York shot 50.7% and was 12 of 26 from 3-point range, which helped offset 18 turnovers Seattle turned into 24 points.

