Diamondbacks look to keep home win streak alive, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (44-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-53, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, one strikeout)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -250, Rockies +205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Arizona is 67-53 overall and 35-26 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 53-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 44-76 overall and 17-44 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs while hitting .298 for the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson is 10-for-30 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 59 RBI for the Rockies. Jake Cave is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (lower body), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

