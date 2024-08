Cincinnati Open Results

Saturday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,795,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Cincinnati Open…

Saturday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,795,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Ben Shelton (12), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 6-3, ret.

Holger Rune (15), Denmark, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Liudmila Samsonova (10), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3).

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (7), Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Arthur Fils, France, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Erin Routliffe (3), New Zealand, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Linda Noskova, Czechia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

