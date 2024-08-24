Bobby Wood scores 2 first-half goals, Revolution beats Montreal 5-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Bobby Wood scored two first-half goals, Luca Langoni became the first New England player to record a…

MONTREAL (AP) — Bobby Wood scored two first-half goals, Luca Langoni became the first New England player to record a goal and an assist in his regular-season debut and the Revolution beat FC Montreal 5-0 Saturday night.

Wood redirected a low cross played by Brandon Bye into the net to open the scoring in the seventh minute and scored again in the 37th to give New England (8-14-2) a 2-0 lead.

The 22-year-old Langoni, who was acquired from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors and signed via the U22 Initiative, came on in the 77th minute and immediately made an impact. He played a cross to Giacomo Vrioni, who finished from near the penalty spot in the 79th and ripped a rising shot from the right side of the area that deflected off the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois into the net to cap the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Vrioni has scored in back-to-back contests and has six goals in his last six games.

Nick Lima blasted a one-touch shot — off a ball played by Carles Gil — into the net in the 71st minute for his first goal of the season to give the Revolution a 3-0

Montreal (6-11-9) was dealt its worst home defeat since 2009 and has won just four times, with five losses. in 14 games at Stade Saputo this season.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.