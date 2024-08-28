Blackhawks goaltender Brossoit will miss the start of training camp after knee surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss the start of training camp while he recovers from an operation…

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss the start of training camp while he recovers from an operation on his right knee.

Brossoit had meniscus surgery on Tuesday in Chicago. Team physician Michael Terry said Wednesday that Brossoit is expected to return in five to seven weeks.

The Blackhawks open training camp in mid-September. They visit Utah for their season opener on Oct. 8.

The 31-year-old Brossoit agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago on July 1 that carries a cap hit of $3.3 million. He is expected to back up Petr Mrazek in net this season.

Brossoit appeared in 23 games with Winnipeg last season, going 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He also played in one game with the Jets during the playoffs.

Brossoit, a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NHL draft, is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 140 career games. He also has played for Edmonton and Vegas.

