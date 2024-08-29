All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|56
|.582
|—
|Baltimore
|77
|57
|.575
|1
|Boston
|69
|64
|.519
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|66
|67
|.496
|11½
|Toronto
|65
|70
|.481
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|58
|.567
|—
|Kansas City
|75
|59
|.560
|1
|Minnesota
|72
|61
|.541
|3½
|Detroit
|68
|66
|.507
|8
|Chicago
|31
|103
|.231
|45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|62
|.534
|—
|Seattle
|68
|66
|.507
|3½
|Texas
|62
|71
|.466
|9
|Oakland
|58
|75
|.436
|13
|Los Angeles
|54
|79
|.406
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|78
|55
|.586
|—
|Atlanta
|73
|60
|.549
|5
|New York
|69
|64
|.519
|9
|Washington
|61
|73
|.455
|17½
|Miami
|48
|85
|.361
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|56
|.576
|—
|Chicago
|68
|66
|.507
|9
|St. Louis
|66
|67
|.496
|10½
|Cincinnati
|63
|70
|.474
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|71
|.466
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|54
|.594
|—
|Arizona
|76
|57
|.571
|3
|San Diego
|76
|59
|.563
|4
|San Francisco
|67
|67
|.500
|12½
|Colorado
|50
|84
|.373
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 5, Houston 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Toronto 3
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Texas at Chicago White Sox, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6
Boston 3, Toronto 0
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
Detroit 3, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-3) at Detroit (Montero 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Ginn 0-0) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 8-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-9) at Houston (Brown 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Houston 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 7, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4
Miami 9, Colorado 8
N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3
Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 10
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 8, Miami 2
Arizona 8, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-3) at Milwaukee (Civale 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 11-7) at St. Louis (Gray 11-9), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 2-2) at Colorado (Blalock 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-1) at Arizona (Nelson 9-6), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Ginn 0-0) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-9), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.