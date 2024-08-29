All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 56 .582 — Baltimore 77 57 .575 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 56 .582 — Baltimore 77 57 .575 1 Boston 69 64 .519 8½ Tampa Bay 66 67 .496 11½ Toronto 65 70 .481 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 76 58 .567 — Kansas City 75 59 .560 1 Minnesota 72 61 .541 3½ Detroit 68 66 .507 8 Chicago 31 103 .231 45

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 71 62 .534 — Seattle 68 66 .507 3½ Texas 62 71 .466 9 Oakland 58 75 .436 13 Los Angeles 54 79 .406 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 78 55 .586 — Atlanta 73 60 .549 5 New York 69 64 .519 9 Washington 61 73 .455 17½ Miami 48 85 .361 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 56 .576 — Chicago 68 66 .507 9 St. Louis 66 67 .496 10½ Cincinnati 63 70 .474 13½ Pittsburgh 62 71 .466 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 54 .594 — Arizona 76 57 .571 3 San Diego 76 59 .563 4 San Francisco 67 67 .500 12½ Colorado 50 84 .373 29½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 5, Houston 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Toronto 3

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Texas at Chicago White Sox, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6

Boston 3, Toronto 0

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Detroit 3, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-3) at Detroit (Montero 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Ginn 0-0) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 8-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 9-9) at Houston (Brown 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Houston 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Miami 9, Colorado 8

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 10

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 8, Miami 2

Arizona 8, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-3) at Milwaukee (Civale 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 11-7) at St. Louis (Gray 11-9), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 2-2) at Colorado (Blalock 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-1) at Arizona (Nelson 9-6), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Ginn 0-0) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-9), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

