Astros 3B Alex Bregman out with swelling of his right elbow, could miss series vs. White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will miss Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox due to swelling in the back of his right elbow.

Bregman said that the problem began when he slept on it wrong a few days ago. Bregman said that he had an MRI and it showed no damage. He doesn’t believe the issue is serious, and thinks he should return to the lineup after a few days of rest.

“Obviously it’s pretty unfortunate because I’m swinging the bat really well right now,” he said before the Astros opened a three-game series against the White Sox. “I’m playing really well. So, hopefully, I can come back in a few days and be ready to roll.

“But this has no long-term effect or anything like that. It’s just something I’ve got to knock out right now and then get back to playing.”

Bregman said he could to miss the weekend series and return for the start of Monday’s series against the Boston Red Sox.

Bregman is hitting .261 with 19 homers and 59 RBIs this season. He has homered in four of his last five games, and has six RBIs and 11 hits in that stretch.

He was named co-American League player of the week last week with teammate Yordan Alvarez after batting .444 with three doubles, three homers, six RBIs and a 1.389 OPS in six games.

